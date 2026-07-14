Shein Chairman's Exit: The Complex Road to IPO and Legacy

Donald Tang, the Executive Chairman of Shein, is stepping down as the company approaches its public listing in Hong Kong, according to sources familiar with the matter. After three years as the global face of the fast-fashion retailer, Tang's mission of making Shein public is nearing completion.

Tang, who played a crucial role as the Western representative of the company's secretive founder and CEO Sky Xu, liaised with international investors and politicians. Xu will take over as chairman and lead the investor roadshow. The transition does not have a fixed timetable, and Tang will continue as a senior adviser.

Initially aiming for an IPO in New York, Tang faced challenges, including criticisms of Shein's supply chain. After the New York and London IPOs faltered, the company turned to Hong Kong. Tang's legacy includes improving regulatory practices amidst controversies such as the Paris sex doll scandal.