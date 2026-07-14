U.S. Implements Travel Restrictions Amid Growing Ebola Concerns

The Trump administration has imposed travel restrictions, preventing American citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo from flying to the U.S. due to Ebola outbreak concerns. Citizens will be placed on a 'do-not-board' list for 21 days. Two Americans have contracted Ebola, receiving treatment in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 07:47 IST
U.S. Implements Travel Restrictions Amid Growing Ebola Concerns
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In response to an expanding Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Trump administration announced the implementation of new travel restrictions on Monday, effectively barring American citizens from entering the U.S. via commercial flights.

Under a directive known as Title 49, U.S. citizens either currently in Congo or recently departed are being placed on a 'do-not-board' list, requiring them to remain in a third country for at least 21 days. The Ebola outbreak has resulted in 1,926 confirmed cases and 702 deaths, as of the latest data.

The U.S. government is coordinating support amidst this restriction, with the Secretary of Health and Human Services signing an order highlighting the increased Ebola risk. The CDC reported that two Americans have contracted the virus; one is receiving treatment in Germany.

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