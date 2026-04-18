RSS Leader Criticizes Opposition After Women's Reservation Bill Defeat

Following the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has voiced sharp criticism against the opposition, emphasizing the importance of unity amid India's diverse tapestry. Addressing reporters, Kumar underscored the foundational role of 'unity in diversity' for the nation's development.

Kumar accused the opposition of consistent disparagement of those in power, asserting that no divisions of caste, party, or dialect should fracture the nation. He highlighted, 'The stronger this unity, the faster the country will progress and stand resilient against adversaries.'

The remarks come after the Women's Reservation Bill, part of a broader legislative package including the Constitution Amendment and Delimitation Bills, failed to secure passage. While the government aimed to expand Lok Sabha seats and reserve 33% for women, opposition parties opposed the Delimitation Bill despite supporting women's reservations within existing seat structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)