Stalin Slams AIADMK, Calls for Action on Women's Reservation

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami over the Women's Reservation Act, urging him to press the BJP-led Centre for its implementation. Amid a stalled bill in Parliament, Stalin stressed the necessity of preventing AIADMK-BJP influence in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:03 IST
Stalin Slams AIADMK, Calls for Action on Women's Reservation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/DMK). Image Credit: ANI
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, urging him to speak to his 'owners'—Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah—about implementing the Women Reservation Act, 2023. The legislation aims to reserve one-third of Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats for women, but failed to pass in Parliament after the BJP-led government couldn't secure a two-thirds majority.

Addressing an election rally in Tirrupur, Stalin challenged EPS to demonstrate the resolve necessary to urge the Centre to enact the 33% women's reservation policy. He accused AIADMK of subservience to Delhi, claiming, 'We must protect Tamil Nadu from both the AIADMK and the communal BJP.' He highlighted DMK's efforts to introduce a private member's bill in Parliament to advance the cause of women's reservation.

Stalin framed the political battle as a 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi' struggle, voicing confidence in the DMK's electoral prospects. He criticized AIADMK for aligning with central interests, while urging the Modi government to delay constituency delimitation. Prime Minister Modi, addressing a rally in Coimbatore, accused DMK of inconsistent stances on women's reservation, asserting that the BJP's aim was to empower women from ordinary backgrounds.

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