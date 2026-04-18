Stalin Warns Against NDA Vote in Tamil Nadu Elections
Chief Minister M K Stalin cautioned that voting for the NDA in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections could hinder the state's progress. He emphasized DMK's successful implementations and accused AIADMK and BJP of stalling industrial growth. Tamil Nadu votes on April 23 for 234 Assembly seats.
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Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued a stark warning to voters ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, stating that voting for the NDA could stall the state's development. Speaking at a campaign rally, he highlighted the impactful schemes introduced by the DMK, which he claimed are recognized as landmark initiatives.
Stalin criticized the AIADMK and BJP for hindering industrial growth in the region, pointing out that they have crippled progress. He urged voters to be aware of the consequences of their choices, suggesting that a vote for the NDA could become a barrier to Tamil Nadu's advancement.
With elections for 234 Assembly seats scheduled for April 23, Stalin further alleged that the central government is attempting to replicate successful DMK schemes across India. He underscored the importance of continuing Tamil Nadu's trajectory of development by supporting DMK-led progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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