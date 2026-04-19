Iran-US Negotiations Stalled Over 'Maximalist' Demands

Iran declared its unwillingness to engage in further direct talks with the United States, citing what it describes as Washington's unyielding 'maximalist' demands. The remarks were made by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh during a forum in Turkiye, underscoring the unresolved issues stalling in-person negotiations.

Central to this diplomatic impasse is Iran's firm refusal to ship its enriched uranium to the US, a demand Khatibzadeh labeled as a 'non-starter.' The impasse persists as the US maintains strict sanctions on Iran, which Tehran describes as economic terrorism, aiming to pressure its political framework internally.

Tensions are further heightened by military activities in Lebanon, involving Israeli strikes and Iran-backed Hezbollah forces. Despite a temporary truce, conflicts over the Strait of Hormuz and regional skirmishes continue to test the fragile diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)