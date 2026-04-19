Argentina's Milei Strengthens Israel Ties Amid Diplomatic Shifts

Argentina's President Javier Milei touched down in Israel for a three-day diplomatic visit on Sunday. He met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visited the Western Wall, marking his third known visit to this revered site.

The trip includes the signing of new bilateral agreements between Argentina and Israel and the presentation of a Presidential Medal from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in recognition of Milei's firm stance against anti-semitism.

Milei's visit underscores his support for US and Israeli policies on Iran, as evidenced by Argentina's recent expulsion of the Iranian ambassador. Despite Israel's diplomatic challenges, including scrutiny over its military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, Milei consolidates his alliances with Netanyahu's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)