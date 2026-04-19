Trump's Bold Warning on Iran Negotiations
Donald Trump announced that U.S. representatives will travel to Islamabad for negotiations with Iran. He emphasized that a fair deal is offered and warned of severe consequences if Iran rejects it, including targeting power plants and bridges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:50 IST
In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Truth Social that American diplomats are set to travel to Islamabad for talks with Iran.
Trump highlighted that the U.S. is presenting what he described as a fair and reasonable deal to Iran.
He issued a stark warning, mentioning that failure to accept the offer could result in the U.S. attacking Iran's infrastructure, specifically targeting power plants and bridges.
(With inputs from agencies.)