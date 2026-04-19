Cruise Ships Navigate Hormuz Amid Security Concerns
Tui Cruises has announced that its ships, Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5, have successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz. The company obtained necessary approvals from relevant authorities, considering security conditions, and will continue their journey to the Mediterranean Sea.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:23 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Tui Cruises has confirmed that its vessels, Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5, have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was made on the company's website on Sunday, reflecting their adherence to security protocols.
The passage was conducted under approvals granted by essential authorities, taking into account the present security situation in the region.
Following their successful passage, the ships are set to continue their voyage swiftly toward the Mediterranean Sea. Requests for additional information were not immediately addressed by the company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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