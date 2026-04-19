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High Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

President Trump announced a second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, raising hopes of extending a ceasefire. Tensions rose as Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump threatening infrastructure attacks. Extensive security measures in place in Islamabad for the negotiations involving high-level delegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:45 IST
High Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad
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In a significant development, US President Donald Trump disclosed plans for American negotiators to head to Islamabad for a second round of negotiations with Iran. The announcement, made on Sunday, signals potential hope for the extension of a fragile ceasefire set to expire soon.

The talks hold promise despite recent escalations; Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz and engaged in hostile actions, leading Trump to issue stark threats of infrastructural destruction if no peace accord is achieved. These moves demonstrate the high tensions underlining the talks.

Preparations for the diplomatic efforts are in full swing across Islamabad with heightened security. Measures include area lockdowns and additional police presence, emphasizing the high stakes of these negotiations critically observed by global entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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