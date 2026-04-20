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Oil Markets and Stock Wobble Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Oil prices soared while stock futures fell due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian rejection of U.S. peace talks, and seizure of an Iranian ship by the U.S., contributed to market volatility and investor unease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 03:46 IST
Oil Markets and Stock Wobble Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
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Oil prices soared and stock futures trembled on Monday as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Investors grappled with turbulence caused by the rejection of peace talks by Iran and U.S. military threats.

Brent crude futures spiked approximately 7% to $96.85 per barrel in early Asian trading, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.9%. The euro and yen adjusted as investors reacted to the geopolitical unrest and impending diplomatic failures.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, albeit briefly, on Friday marked a momentary relief, sending stock gains soaring. However, with the strait closed again, markets are now contending with renewed geopolitical risks and a retreat in bonds and equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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