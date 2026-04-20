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Iran Vows Retaliation Over Alleged U.S. Ceasefire Breach

The Iranian joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, has accused the U.S. of breaking a ceasefire by allegedly shooting at an Iranian commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman. The command has announced intentions to retaliate, with state media quoting a spokesperson's warning against the U.S. military’s actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 03:31 IST
Iran Vows Retaliation Over Alleged U.S. Ceasefire Breach

Iran's top military command, known as Khatam al-Anbiya, has made a serious accusation against the United States, claiming a violation of a ceasefire agreement.

The U.S. is alleged to have fired upon an Iranian commercial ship traveling from China, in the Gulf of Oman. The Iranian government considers this an act of armed piracy.

A spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya warned that Iran's armed forces are preparing to retaliate, expressing that the Islamic Republic would soon respond to the alleged U.S. military aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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