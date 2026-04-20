Iran Vows Retaliation Over Alleged U.S. Ceasefire Breach

Iran's top military command, known as Khatam al-Anbiya, has made a serious accusation against the United States, claiming a violation of a ceasefire agreement.

The U.S. is alleged to have fired upon an Iranian commercial ship traveling from China, in the Gulf of Oman. The Iranian government considers this an act of armed piracy.

A spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya warned that Iran's armed forces are preparing to retaliate, expressing that the Islamic Republic would soon respond to the alleged U.S. military aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)