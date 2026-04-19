Trump's Warning: Iran's Ceasefire Breach in Hormuz

Amid rising tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of flagrantly violating a ceasefire by targeting ships near the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Trump warned of harsh retaliatory measures aimed at crippling Iran's critical infrastructure unless they agreed to his terms, including further discussions facilitated by U.S. envoys anticipated to arrive in Pakistan imminently.

This incident has disrupted global oil prices and invigorated stock markets, reflecting the volatility since Trump's previous ultimatums and Iran's counter-moves to maintain a blockade of the strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)