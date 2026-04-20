Cross-Straits Commerce: Beyond Politics
Paul Hsu, head of Taiwan's General Chamber of Commerce, urges China and Taiwan to separate politics from trade and tourism, following China's new measures aimed at Taiwan. Hsu emphasizes stable trade relations and equal treatment across political lines, amid continued tensions and upcoming elections in Taiwan.
Taiwan's top business leader has called for politics to be separated from trade as China unveils new incentives for economic exchange with the island. Paul Hsu, chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce, stresses the need for systematic and stable trade and travel ties with China.
With tourism and food import restrictions eased, Hsu advocates for stable business environments, urging Beijing to maintain consistent trade policies irrespective of Taiwan's political leadership. He highlights the importance of equal treatment, particularly in regions favorable to Lai's Democratic Progressive Party.
The call for stability came as Taiwan's opposition leader visited Beijing, describing her meeting with President Xi Jinping as a peace endeavor. As local and presidential elections approach, Hsu's group, representing over a million firms, emphasizes supporting policies that benefit Taiwan's industries.
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur Outreach: A Call for Unity Ahead of Elections
A New Dawn: Rumen Radev's Triumph in Bulgarian Politics
Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Predictions and Alliance Strategies for UP Elections
Karnataka Cabinet Meets on Internal Reservation Post-Elections
Maharashtra Politics in Flux: Eknath Shinde's Rally Set to Address Zilla Parishad Row