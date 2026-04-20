Cross-Straits Commerce: Beyond Politics

Taiwan's top business leader has called for politics to be separated from trade as China unveils new incentives for economic exchange with the island. Paul Hsu, chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce, stresses the need for systematic and stable trade and travel ties with China.

With tourism and food import restrictions eased, Hsu advocates for stable business environments, urging Beijing to maintain consistent trade policies irrespective of Taiwan's political leadership. He highlights the importance of equal treatment, particularly in regions favorable to Lai's Democratic Progressive Party.

The call for stability came as Taiwan's opposition leader visited Beijing, describing her meeting with President Xi Jinping as a peace endeavor. As local and presidential elections approach, Hsu's group, representing over a million firms, emphasizes supporting policies that benefit Taiwan's industries.