Talks That Had Been Planned For Friday Between The United States And Iran At The Burgenstock Mountaintop Resort In Switzerland Have Been Postponed

Talks that ‌had been ​planned for Friday between the United States and Iran at the ‌Burgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland have been postponed, according to a Swiss foreign ministry statement.

Switzerland remains ready to facilitate ‌these talks and the relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock ‌is continuing, the statement added. The announcement came after a White House spokesperson said overnight that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had ⁠pulled out ​of his planned ⁠trip to meet Iranian negotiators in Switzerland on Friday.

The talks were ⁠expected to start a 60-day phase of negotiations to implement ​the preliminary agreement struck between Tehran and Washington that ⁠aims to end the war launched by the U.S. and ⁠Israel ​in late February. Before Vance's announcement, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said negotiators needed to see signs ⁠of the U.S. implementing the interim deal, and there was no ⁠confirmation ⁠its delegation would travel to Switzerland.