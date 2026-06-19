Iran's population biggest victim amid current conflict, France says
France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, urged the world not to forget the "massacres" of Iranian protesters in January, labelling the population as the biggest victims of the war.
- Country:
- France
France's foreign minister said on Friday that the world should not forget the "massacres" of Iranian protesters in January and that the population were the biggest losers of the war and its aftermath.
"It is the biggest victim of this war, caught between repression on one side and bombings on the other," Jean-Noel Barrot told franceinfo TV. "We are not forgetting the massacres of January, when state violence indiscriminately targeted peaceful protesters."
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