Iran's population biggest victim amid current conflict, France says

France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, urged the world not to forget the "massacres" of Iranian protesters in January, labelling the population as the biggest victims of the war.

Reuters | Frances Foreign Minister Said On Friday That The World Should Not Forget The Massacres Of Iranian Protesters In January And That The Population Were The Biggest Losers Of The War And Its Aftermath It Is The Biggest Victim Of This War | Updated: 19-06-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 12:59 IST
Iran's population biggest victim amid current conflict, France says
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

France's ​foreign ‌minister said ​on Friday that the world ‌should not forget the "massacres" of Iranian protesters in January ‌and that the ‌population were the biggest losers of the war and ⁠its ​aftermath.

"It ⁠is the biggest victim of ⁠this war, caught between repression ​on one side and ⁠bombings on the other," ⁠Jean-Noel Barrot ​told franceinfo TV. "We are not ⁠forgetting the massacres of January, when ⁠state ⁠violence indiscriminately targeted peaceful protesters."

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