Lebanese president discusses maintaining ceasefire with U.S. Vice President Vance
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone call with US Vice President JD Vance to discuss maintaining a ceasefire and halting Israeli military escalation.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed efforts to maintain a ceasefire and halt Israeli military escalation during a phone call with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, , the Lebanese presidency said on Monday.
White House envoy Jared Kushner and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also took part in the call between Aoun and Vance, the presidency said.
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