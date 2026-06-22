Lebanese president discusses maintaining ceasefire with U.S. Vice President Vance

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun Discussed Efforts To Maintain A Ceasefire And Halt Israeli Military Escalation During A Phone Call With Us Vice President Jd Vance

​Lebanese ​President Joseph ‌Aoun discussed efforts ​to maintain ‌a ceasefire and halt Israeli military escalation during a ‌phone call with ‌U.S. Vice President JD Vance, , the Lebanese ⁠presidency ​said ⁠on Monday.

White House envoy ⁠Jared Kushner and Qatari ​Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin ⁠Abdulrahman al-Thani also ⁠took ​part in the call between Aoun ⁠and Vance, the presidency ⁠said.