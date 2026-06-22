"Everything is proceeding smoothly": Mahant Dinendra Das defends Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust amid financial controversy

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj on Monday expressed confidence in the functioning of the Trust amid allegations of embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, asserting that all proceedings are being conducted smoothly and that any decision taken in the matter would be accepted. Speaking to ANI, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said, "Everything is proceeding smoothly, and whatever decision is delivered will be accepted. Everything is in order."

He further expressed confidence in the leadership at the Centre and the state, saying that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are carrying out their responsibilities, success is assured. "When the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister themselves acknowledge this and are performing their duties, success is certain," he said.

Responding to those questioning the functioning of the Trust, Maharaj said, "Those who raise questions will continue to do so. May Lord Ram grant them wisdom." Meanwhile, Mahant Sanjay Das Maharaj on Monday urged people to have faith in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, saying the investigation is being conducted in a transparent and impartial manner.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Sanjay Das Maharaj said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had set up the SIT and appealed to people to trust both the government and the investigating team. "CM Yogi Adityanath has constituted an SIT. An impartial investigation into the matter is currently underway. Everyone should place their trust in the government and the SIT," he said.

He further asserted that the probe was being carried out with complete transparency and fairness. "The investigation is being conducted with complete transparency and impartiality," he said.

Appealing for restraint, Mahant Sanjay Das Maharaj said people should refrain from making unsubstantiated remarks regarding the issue. "No one should indulge in baseless rhetoric," he added.

The remarks come amid discussions over allegations of missing donations linked to the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. On June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, IG (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The committee has been directed to submit its preliminary and final reports at the earliest. (ANI)