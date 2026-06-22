Climate fight will not stall because certain countries drop out, China says

China's environment minister, Huang Runqiu, stated that global climate cooperation will not be hindered by the absence of individual countries, including the United States.

Reuters | Global Cooperation To Tackle Climate Change Will Not Stall Because Of The Absence Of Certain Countries | Updated: 22-06-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 15:47 IST
Climate fight will not stall because certain countries drop out, China says
Huang Runqiu
  • Country:
  • China

Global cooperation to tackle climate change will not stall because of the ‌absence of certain countries, China's environment minister told a meeting of governments on Monday, as nations prepare for this year's U.N. climate negotiations without the United States.

"The multilateral process will not stop, or even slow down, because of the absence of individual ‌countries," Chinese environment minister Huang Runqiu told the meeting, describing the world's low-carbon transition as "irreversible". U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the ‌world's biggest economy from the Paris Agreement, the world's main climate change treaty, in January. So far, no other country has followed the U.S.'s lead and quit. Huang was speaking at a meeting to discuss cooperation on climate change, which China, the European Union and Canada were co-hosting - despite mounting ⁠tensions between ​Brussels and Beijing over trade ⁠and China's dominance of global supply chains, including clean technologies like solar panels.

Huang also argued that the Iran war's huge disruption to global oil and ⁠gas supplies has strengthened the case for the green transition. "The energy crisis triggered by the war in Iran has made all parties ​further recognise that green and low-carbon development, guided by the response to climate change, helps coordinate energy transition and ⁠energy security," Huang said.

"The more turbulent and crisis-ridden the world becomes, the more it tests countries' strategic resolve and policy determination in advancing climate ⁠action," ​he said. Early signs indicate the war is speeding up some countries' shift away from fossil fuels, with countries including Pakistan reporting a jump in electric vehicle sales since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began. However, the war has also prompted ⁠some nations to increase the use of coal or oil-based power generation as they struggle to replace gas from ⁠the Middle East.

China is the ⁠world's biggest CO2 emitter and burns more coal than any other nation. At the same time, the country is also leading the world in developing renewable energy and sales of electric ‌cars - far outpacing ‌any other economy on both fronts.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026