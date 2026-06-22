UK's Streeting backs Andy Burnham to replace Starmer as PM

Former British health minister Wes Streeting has endorsed Andy Burnham to replace Keir Starmer as Labour Party leader, bolstering Burnham's position as frontrunner.

Reuters | Former British Health Minister Wes Streeting Said He Would Back Andy Burnham To Replace Keir Starmer As Prime Minister | Updated: 22-06-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 16:03 IST
UK's Streeting backs Andy Burnham to replace Starmer as PM
Wes Streeting
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  • United Kingdom

​Former British health minister Wes ​Streeting said he ‌would back ​Andy Burnham to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister, taking himself out ‌of the contest and bolstering Burnham's position as frontrunner.

Starmer announced his resignation earlier on Monday. Streeting, who quit Starmer's government in ‌protest in May, had previously said he would take ‌part in any contest to become prime minister.

But he threw his weight behind Burnham in a letter posted on X on Monday, saying ⁠the ​pair had spoken ⁠at length in recent days. Streeting said he was convinced there ⁠was a place for his ideas on "progressive capitalism" under Burnham. "We could ​spend the summer exaggerating small differences, or we can roll ⁠up our sleeves and help him to deliver the change our party ⁠and ​our country needs," Streeting said in his letter.

Nominations for Starmer's replacement as leader of the Labour Party ⁠will open on July 9, close by mid-July, and if there ⁠is ⁠a contest, a new leader will be in place by September.

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