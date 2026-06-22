Kremlin says Starmer's exit unlikely to change UK's hostile attitude towards Russia

The Kremlin believes the departure of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not alter London's perceived hostile stance towards Russia, citing his consistent anti-Russian views.

Reuters | The Kremlin Said On Monday That The Departure Of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer | Updated: 22-06-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 16:13 IST
Kremlin says Starmer's exit unlikely to change UK's hostile attitude towards Russia
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The ​Kremlin said on ​Monday that the ‌departure of ​British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a strong supporter of ‌Ukraine, was unlikely to change what it characterised as London's hostile attitude towards Russia. Starmer said ‌on Monday he would resign, promising ‌to ensure an orderly transfer of power to a new leader by September at the latest to ⁠try ​to ⁠avoid political instability as Britain prepares for its seventh ⁠leader in 10 years.

"Starmer has not done ​anything to distinguish himself on the issue of ⁠British-Russian relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "He ⁠has ​always been in favour of keeping relations at a zero level. It is ⁠unlikely that anyone on the British political ⁠scene will ⁠hold a position on our country that differs from Starmer’s," said Peskov.

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