Kremlin says Starmer's exit unlikely to change UK's hostile attitude towards Russia
The Kremlin believes the departure of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not alter London's perceived hostile stance towards Russia, citing his consistent anti-Russian views.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Kremlin said on Monday that the departure of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a strong supporter of Ukraine, was unlikely to change what it characterised as London's hostile attitude towards Russia. Starmer said on Monday he would resign, promising to ensure an orderly transfer of power to a new leader by September at the latest to try to avoid political instability as Britain prepares for its seventh leader in 10 years.
"Starmer has not done anything to distinguish himself on the issue of British-Russian relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "He has always been in favour of keeping relations at a zero level. It is unlikely that anyone on the British political scene will hold a position on our country that differs from Starmer’s," said Peskov.
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