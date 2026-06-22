Himachal Pradesh approves Rs 137.4 crore for Chail Chowk-Janjehli road project in Mandi: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved financial assistance of Rs. 137.40 crore for the widening and strengthening of the Chail Chowk-Janjehli road in Mandi district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday while interacting with delegations from the Seraj Assembly constituency at his official residence, 'Oak Over', in Shimla. Several delegations from Seraj, led by Seraj Congress Block President Jagdish Reddy, met the Chief Minister and held detailed discussions on development-related issues in the region.

The delegation also extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit the constituency. Sukhu said the 83-kilometre road project had been prioritised under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund in view of its importance for improving connectivity in disaster-affected areas of Mandi district. "Owing to the sustained efforts of the state government, financial assistance of Rs 137.40 crore has been approved for widening the Chail Chowk-Janjehli road," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the government remained committed to "balanced and equitable development across all regions of Himachal Pradesh" and had sanctioned funds for several local road projects in Seraj constituency. These include Rs 10 lakh each for the Nauna-Chhalaila-Vinidhar road, Nauna-Bharari road and Khanethi-Khoohan road; Rs 20 lakh for the Balichowki-Khloa-Sharsh road; and Rs 10 lakh for the Hanogi-Shaloi-Chhamar road. Highlighting relief measures following recent natural disasters, Sukhu said the state had significantly enhanced compensation under a special relief package. "Compensation for fully damaged houses has been increased from Rs. 1.30 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh, and including other assistance, affected families are being provided up to Rs. 8 lakh," he said.

He further noted that assistance for household goods, livestock losses, polyhouse damage, and debris removal had also been substantially increased, describing it as "unprecedented support provided from the state's own resources". The Chief Minister said he had personally visited affected areas in Seraj and assured maximum assistance to disaster-hit families. He also stated that compensation for livestock losses had been enhanced, including Rs. 55,000 for cow deaths and Rs. 9,000 for sheep or goats.

Jagdish Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for the "liberal allocation of funds" and said the region was witnessing "unprecedented development support" under the present government. (ANI)