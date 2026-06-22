Dr Jitendra Singh Launches Digital IAS Civil List 2026

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has launched the IAS e-Civil List 2026, highlighting the growing role of technology in strengthening governance, administrative planning and human resource management across the country. The launch took place at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The digital publication provides detailed information about Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and is designed to support better decision-making within government institutions.

Speaking at the event, Dr Singh said digital platforms such as the e-Civil List have become valuable tools for identifying talent, planning administrative deployments and ensuring efficient use of human resources. Easy access to information about officers' qualifications, experience, cadre allocation and current postings allows governments to make informed decisions while improving governance outcomes.

Civil List evolves into a comprehensive knowledge resource

The Minister noted that the Civil List is no longer just a directory of officers. With advanced search options and hyperlink-enabled navigation, it has developed into a dynamic knowledge platform that can help identify officers based on domain expertise, educational background and professional experience. He said the Department of Personnel and Training works closely with state governments and various cadres each year to update and maintain the database. The initiative reflects the government's focus on improving transparency, accessibility and efficiency through technology-driven solutions.

Dr Singh also reviewed the current cadre strength of the IAS and discussed the changing manpower needs of both state governments and the Centre. As governance responsibilities continue to expand across sectors, he stressed the importance of regular cadre reviews and long-term human resource planning.

The Minister highlighted the need for governance systems that take into account India's geographical and developmental diversity. Administrative requirements often differ significantly between urban centres, remote regions and hilly areas, making flexible and locally responsive governance approaches essential.

Digital transition supports the Digital India vision

The e-IAS Civil List 2026 is the 71st edition of the Civil List and the sixth edition to be released as a digital publication in PDF format. It contains comprehensive details of IAS officers, including their batch, cadre, current posting, pay level, educational qualifications and retirement dates. The publication also provides information on cadre-wise strength, projected retirements over the next five years and appointments made through the Civil Services Examination since 1969.

According to DoPT, as of 1 January 2026, there were 5,755 IAS officers in position against an authorised cadre strength of 7,026 across 25 cadres. Dr Singh said moving away from printed copies aligns with the government's Digital India mission and promotes more efficient use of public resources. The shift to digital publishing reduces printing costs while making information easier to access for stakeholders across the country. The e-IAS Civil List 2026 is available on the Department of Personnel and Training's official website for public access and reference.