Five dead after attack on Russia's Voronezh, governor says
A Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian city of Voronezh on Monday killed five people and injured dozens, targeting an industrial site producing electronics for missiles.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian city of Voronezh on Monday killed five people and injured several dozen, regional governor Alexander Gusev said. Gusev said that an industrial site on the left bank of the Voronezh River sustained the heaviest damage. The attack sparked a fire that was later extinguished.
Ukraine's military said it had struck a plant in the Voronezh region producing electronics for missiles.
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