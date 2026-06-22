Five dead after attack on Russia's Voronezh, governor says

A Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian city of Voronezh on Monday killed five people and injured dozens, targeting an industrial site producing electronics for missiles.

Reuters | Ukrainian Missile Strike On The Russian City Of Voronezh On Monday Killed Five People And Injured Several Dozen | Updated: 22-06-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 22:06 IST
Five dead after attack on Russia's Voronezh, governor says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Ukrainian ​missile strike ‌on the ​Russian city of Voronezh ‌on Monday killed five people and injured several dozen, ‌regional governor Alexander ‌Gusev said. Gusev said that an industrial site ⁠on ​the ⁠left bank of the Voronezh River ⁠sustained the heaviest ​damage. The attack sparked a ⁠fire that was later ⁠extinguished.

Ukraine's ​military said it had struck ⁠a plant in the Voronezh ⁠region ⁠producing electronics for missiles.

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