Ukraine says it struck Russian missile electronics plant, governor says five dead

Ukraines Military Said It Had Hit A Plant Producing Electronics For Missiles In Russias Border Voronezh Region On Monday And The Russian Regions Governor Said Five People Were Killed And Dozens Injured In The Attack The Missile Assault On The City Of Voronezh Announced By The Ukrainian Military Was The Latest Blow To Russias Defence Industry Inflicted By Longrange Strikes The Ukrainian General Staff Said It Had Used Airlaunched Cruise Missiles To Hit The Facility

Ukraine's military said it had hit a ​plant producing electronics for missiles ‌in Russia's ​border Voronezh region on Monday and the Russian region's governor said five people were killed and dozens injured in the attack. The missile assault on ‌the city of Voronezh announced by the Ukrainian military was the latest blow to Russia's defence industry inflicted by long-range strikes.

The Ukrainian General Staff said it had used air-launched cruise missiles to hit the facility, which it ‌described as a "critical component" in Russia's defence production in the city less than 200 km (125 miles) ‌from the Ukrainian border. "It manufactures electronics used in Russian missiles, in particular for the Iskander tactical missile system," it posted on Telegram.

Voronezh Regional Governor Alexander Gusev, writing on Telegram, described the main target of the attack as "an industrial enterprise on the left bank ⁠of the ​Voronezh River in the provincial ⁠capital. "We have sustained extremely heavy losses today. As a result of a missile attack on the city, five people were ⁠killed," Gusev said. "Several dozen citizens sought medical help, but most were sent home after receiving treatment."

Gusev said 10 apartment buildings ​and six private homes were damaged. Earlier, the governor said Russian air defences had destroyed several high-speed ⁠targets over the city. Video shot from a car driving past the scene, verified by Reuters, showed vast plumes of black smoke ⁠billowing ​out of at least two places in the factory.

Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's drone forces, said his units had taken part in the operation alongside other forces. In recent months, Kyiv has hit several ⁠Russian military production facilities, especially missile manufacturers.

Despite Kyiv's increasing capabilities, Russian air attacks still have far greater reach into ⁠Ukraine. A top ⁠Ukrainian drone maker, General Cherry, said on Monday that one of its factories had been hit, a rare disclosure.