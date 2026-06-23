Op Lotus in full vigour, 10th Schedule of Constitution mere spectator: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken potshots at the BJP over the dissensions and "splits" in several parties including Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena(UBT), saying Operation Lotus has been in full vigour in recent past. In a post on X, the former Union Finance Minister also said that 10th Schedule of the Constitution is a mute spectator.

"Operation Lotus is in full vigour. In the recent past, the following parties have been 'split': BIJU JANATA DAL, AAP, TRINAMOOL CONGRESS, SHIV SENA (UBT). The 10th Schedule of the Constitution is a mute spectator," he said. The 10th Schedule of the Constitution provides for disqualification on grounds of defection.

Six Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday. Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar joined Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena (UBT) had initiated disciplinary proceedings against them after the six MPs did not attend the parliamentary party meeting.

Trinamool Congres has also seen a turmoil with dissensions among its MLAs and MPs. Twenty MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that they have merged with National Citizens Party of India and demanded a separate seating arrangement from Trinamool Congress. The Trinamool Congress has sought their disqualification of the rebel MPs. Seven AAP parliamentarians in Rajya Sabha had earlier merged with BJP. (ANI)