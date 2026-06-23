"Want Didi to be our mentor": Mamata ousted, TMC rebel MLAs appoint Arup Roy as party chairperson

After at least 58 TMC MLAs rebelled in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee has appointed Arup Roy as the new party chairperson, urging former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take up the role of a mentor. In an announcement on Monday, Ritabrata Banerjee announced Arup Roy as the new TMC chief, along with a 30-member National Working Committee.

He said, "A special session of the All India Trinamool Congress was organised here today. During this session, the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and the NWC (National Working Committee) were constituted through a unanimous election of delegates. Arup Roy has been elected as the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress. Apart from Arup Roy, 29 others have been included, making it a 30-member NWC. The members include Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Ritabrata Banerjee, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha, and others. The Vice Presidents are Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rothin Ghosh, and Sabina Yasmin. We will also appoint the District President and form the District Committee." "We have repeatedly stated our stance regarding Mamata Banerjee's role within the TMC. We want 'Didi' to assume the responsibility of a mentor and guide us," the West Bengal LoP added.

This comes as a major move after the rebellion within the TMC, as at least 58 of the party's 80 MLAs revolted against the leadership and formed a separate faction. The rebel group subsequently backed Ritabrata Banerjee to replace Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. When asked about his appointment in the new role, Howrah Madhya MLA Arup Roy told reporters, "Kaam karenge (I will work)."

TMC MLA Sabina Yasmin said, "This was decided by the House; we held a meeting, and after gathering everyone's opinion, Arup Roy was appointed Chairman--it was a decision made with everyone's consent." In the fight for the "real TMC," MP Saugata Roy termed Ritabrata Banerjee as an outsider to the party who switched from the CPI(M).

"We held a press conference today. Mamata Banerjee made the party. Ritabrata and others came from CPI(M). What importance do they hold?" Roy said. The contest for the "real TMC" has taken the controversy to the party's funds and bank accounts. Former TMC treasurer Aroop Biswas has sought an immediate freeze on the operation of the party's bank accounts, citing an ongoing dispute over the authority and control of the party.

Ritabrata Banerjee has called for a probe into the party's funds and questioned the source of money being used by the organisation. However, hitting back on Sunday, Kunal Ghosh demanded that rebel legislators return the funds drawn from the account. Mamata has also faced troubles in the national capital after 20 TMC MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, declared a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). (ANI)