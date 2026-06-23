Pakistan PM says there should not be double standards over Iran having ballistic missiles
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Iran has the same right to possess ballistic missiles as other countries, citing a lack of discussion on the issue in US-Iran talks.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday there should be no double standards regarding ballistic missiles, saying that Iran had the same right to have them as other countries.
Sharif also told reporters that there was no mention of ballistic missiles in the memorandum of understanding agreed between Iran and the United States because the issue was never on the table in those discussions.
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