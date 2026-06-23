Pakistan PM says there should not be double standards over Iran having ballistic missiles

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Iran has the same right to possess ballistic missiles as other countries, citing a lack of discussion on the issue in US-Iran talks.

Reuters | Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Said On Tuesday There Should Be No Double Standards Regarding Ballistic Missiles | Updated: 23-06-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 21:37 IST
Pakistan PM says there should not be double standards over Iran having ballistic missiles
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

​Pakistani Prime ​Minister ‌Shehbaz Sharif said ​on Tuesday there ‌should be no double standards regarding ballistic missiles, saying ‌that Iran had the ‌same right to have them as other countries.

Sharif ⁠also ​told ⁠reporters that there was no ⁠mention of ballistic missiles ​in the memorandum of ⁠understanding agreed between Iran and ⁠the ​United States because the issue was ⁠never on the table in ⁠those ⁠discussions.

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