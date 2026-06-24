Bk Hacken Have Announced The Sale Of Teenaged Forward Felicia Schroeder To Real Madrid In A Deal That The Swedish Club Said Was The Most Expensive Transfer Ever In Womens Football The Yearold Schroeder Has Scored Goals And Created More In Games For The Gothenburgbased Club

BK Hacken ​have announced the sale ​of teenaged forward ‌Felicia Schroeder ​to Real Madrid in a deal that the Swedish club said was "the ‌most expensive transfer ever in women's football".

The 19-year-old Schroeder has scored 91 goals and created 18 more in 128 games ‌for the Gothenburg-based club, including a remarkable 30 goals ‌in 26 league games as Hacken were crowned champions of the top-flight Damallsvenkan in 2025. Asked by Reuters what the basis for the ⁠claim ​of a record ⁠transfer fee paid for Schroeder was, Hacken declined to give a ⁠specific figure.

"It's based on this price tag being higher than the ​previous record sum of $1.5 million, a record sum that ⁠was confirmed at the time by the Orlando Pride. However, what ⁠exactly ​this price tag is is not something we are making public," a club spokesperson said in an ⁠email. Orlando Pride paid $1.5 million for Mexican international Lizbeth Ovalle in August ⁠2025.

Real ⁠Madrid finished last season in second place in Spain's Liga F Moeve, 15 points behind ‌champions ‌Barcelona.