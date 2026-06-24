Soccer-Swedish club BK Hacken say Real Madrid paid record fee for Schroeder transfer

BK Hacken has sold 19-year-old forward Felicia Schroeder to Real Madrid in a record-breaking transfer deal reportedly exceeding $1.5 million, the previous highest in women's football.

Reuters | Bk Hacken Have Announced The Sale Of Teenaged Forward Felicia Schroeder To Real Madrid In A Deal That The Swedish Club Said Was The Most Expensive Transfer Ever In Womens Football The Yearold Schroeder Has Scored Goals And Created More In Games For The Gothenburgbased Club | Updated: 24-06-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 00:29 IST
Soccer-Swedish club BK Hacken say Real Madrid paid record fee for Schroeder transfer
  • Country:
  • Sweden

BK Hacken ​have announced the sale ​of teenaged forward ‌Felicia Schroeder ​to Real Madrid in a deal that the Swedish club said was "the ‌most expensive transfer ever in women's football".

The 19-year-old Schroeder has scored 91 goals and created 18 more in 128 games ‌for the Gothenburg-based club, including a remarkable 30 goals ‌in 26 league games as Hacken were crowned champions of the top-flight Damallsvenkan in 2025. Asked by Reuters what the basis for the ⁠claim ​of a record ⁠transfer fee paid for Schroeder was, Hacken declined to give a ⁠specific figure.

"It's based on this price tag being higher than the ​previous record sum of $1.5 million, a record sum that ⁠was confirmed at the time by the Orlando Pride. However, what ⁠exactly ​this price tag is is not something we are making public," a club spokesperson said in an ⁠email. Orlando Pride paid $1.5 million for Mexican international Lizbeth Ovalle in August ⁠2025.

Real ⁠Madrid finished last season in second place in Spain's Liga F Moeve, 15 points behind ‌champions ‌Barcelona.

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