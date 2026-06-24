U.S. Senate votes to halt Iran war, bucking Trump

The US Senate passed a resolution to halt military action against Iran, voting 50-48 in favor, amid growing concern over the conflict initiated on February 28.

Reuters | The Republicanmajority Us Senate Backed Legislation On Tuesday To Halt Us Military Action Against Iran | Updated: 24-06-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 01:16 IST
U.S. Senate votes to halt Iran war, bucking Trump
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​The ​Republican-majority U.S. Senate ‌backed legislation ​on Tuesday to halt ‌U.S. military action against Iran, but it was not ‌immediately clear how it would ‌affect the conflict as President Donald Trump's administration negotiates a ⁠peace ​agreement ⁠with the Islamic republic.

The Senate voted ⁠50-48 in favor of ​the concurrent resolution, which passed ⁠the House of Representatives early ⁠this month, ​reflecting growing concern even among some ⁠of Trump's Republicans about the unpopular ⁠conflict ⁠that began on February 28.

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