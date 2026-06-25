Political Turbulence: Wagner's Resignation Amid Corruption Probe

In a sudden political shift, Brazilian Senator Jaques Wagner announced his resignation from his role as the government’s leader in the Senate. Wagner, known for his close ties with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, made the announcement via a social media post on platform X. This move comes as Wagner finds himself entangled in a major corruption investigation.

Last week, Brazilian authorities disclosed that Wagner was under scrutiny as part of an extensive probe. The investigation focuses on allegations surrounding the actions of Daniel Vorcaro, the former owner of the now defunct Banco Master. Authorities allege that Vorcaro used his financial resources and influence to garner support from high-profile politicians.

Wagner's resignation amplifies the political pressures faced by President Lula, especially as Brazil gears up for the upcoming elections in October. The unfolding situation is likely to have significant implications for Lula and his administration.