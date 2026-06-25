Showdown on the Grass: Wimbledon Prize Money Controversy

Wimbledon organizers are facing protests from players demanding a higher share of tournament revenue as prize money. Although the prize fund has increased by 20% to £64.2 million, players argue for more to match ATP and WTA standards, and are planning to limit media interactions as a form of protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wimbledon Organisers Say They Are Surprised And Disappointed That Leading Players Are Planning To Continue Their Prize Money Protest At This Years Grasscourt Major This Month The All England Club Announced A Record Yearonyear Rise In The Total Prize Money To Million | Updated: 25-06-2026 03:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 03:38 IST
Showdown on the Grass: Wimbledon Prize Money Controversy
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Wimbledon organizers express 'surprise and disappointment' over leading players' intentions to continue their prize money protest at this year's tournament. The All England Club recently announced a record 20% increase in the prize purse for the grasscourt major, totaling £64.2 million, still short of the £70 million players demanded.

Players are advocating for a share of Grand Slam revenues that aligns with what they earn at ATP and WTA events. Some athletes, including those at the French Open, have already limited their media availability to protest. The All England Club emphasizes its significant investment in players while explaining its non-profit status.

The prize money accounts for about 15% of Wimbledon's revenues, below the 16% threshold that players, backed by former WTA CEO Larry Scott, are seeking. Despite a growing prize fund, players like Aryna Sabalenka are curtailing pre-tournament media engagements and have hinted at a future boycott.

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