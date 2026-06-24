Morocco Sets Sights on World Cup Progress as Haiti Clash Looms

As Morocco prepares for their crucial FIFA World Cup group stage match against Haiti, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is drawing inspiration from their impressive 1-1 draw with Brazil. This match is considered a pivotal benchmark for Morocco, which is determined to showcase its potential on the global stage.

The North African nation's ambition is to seal a top spot in the round of 32. Following their narrow victory over Scotland and a strong position in the points table, Morocco is approaching the Haiti match with a strategic mindset, emphasizing the importance of optimizing their lineup.

Ouahbi also addressed concerns over goalkeeper Yassine Bounou's fitness, hinting at possible changes in the squad. Confident yet cautious, Ouahbi remains committed to fielding the best possible team to secure a win and progress in the tournament.