Morocco Sets Sights on World Cup Progress as Haiti Clash Looms

Morocco's coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, views the 1-1 draw against Brazil as a benchmark ahead of their crucial World Cup Group clash with Haiti. Eyeing a round of 32 spot, they plan strategic changes and count on full squad strength to secure a win and lead the group stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:17 IST
Morocco Sets Sights on World Cup Progress as Haiti Clash Looms
Morocco in action against Brazil on June 13 (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

As Morocco prepares for their crucial FIFA World Cup group stage match against Haiti, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is drawing inspiration from their impressive 1-1 draw with Brazil. This match is considered a pivotal benchmark for Morocco, which is determined to showcase its potential on the global stage.

The North African nation's ambition is to seal a top spot in the round of 32. Following their narrow victory over Scotland and a strong position in the points table, Morocco is approaching the Haiti match with a strategic mindset, emphasizing the importance of optimizing their lineup.

Ouahbi also addressed concerns over goalkeeper Yassine Bounou's fitness, hinting at possible changes in the squad. Confident yet cautious, Ouahbi remains committed to fielding the best possible team to secure a win and progress in the tournament.

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