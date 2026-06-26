US Pushes $700 Million Jet Engine Sale to Turkey Despite Controversy
The Trump administration has notified Congress of its plan to sell over $700 million in jet engines to Turkey. This decision proceeds despite legislative opposition about Turkey's acquisition of Russian defense systems, aiming to reinforce US-Turkey relations before an upcoming NATO summit.
The Trump administration has formally notified Congress of its intent to proceed with a significant sale of jet engines to Turkey, valued at more than $700 million. This plan, confirmed by two sources and a document seen by Reuters, marks a decisive move towards solidifying US-Turkey relations.
The report, first disclosed by Reuters, indicates that the administration will advance with the deal notwithstanding protests from some US lawmakers. The objections stem from Turkey's possession of Russian defense systems acquired in 2019, which remains a contentious issue.
This strategic sale is seen as a critical gesture to Ankara and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, reaffirming their partnership ahead of a pivotal NATO summit scheduled for next month. The State Department has yet to issue a formal comment on the matter.
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