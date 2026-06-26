Controversial Jet Engine Sale: U.S. Plans to Arm Turkey Despite Tensions
The Trump administration has notified Congress of its intention to sell $700 million worth of jet engines to Turkey. Despite Turkey's ties with Russia, the State Department considers licensing the export. The sale aims to strengthen ties with Turkey amid NATO summit preparations, though met with congressional objections.
The Trump administration has informed Congress of plans to sell jet engines valued at over $700 million to Turkey, according to a notification seen by Reuters. This move takes place despite some lawmakers' objections due to Turkey's previous acquisition of Russian defense systems in 2019.
The State Department indicated readiness to approve the export, considering various factors like political and arms control considerations, ahead of a significant NATO summit. This sale is perceived as a diplomatic gesture towards Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a noted ally of President Trump, though it faces possible congressional disapproval.
Representative Gregory Meeks criticized the administration for not addressing his concerns on the broader implications of the sale. Meanwhile, several Democratic lawmakers are urging against any transaction that could reward Turkey amid its contentious possession of Russian S-400 systems, complicating U.S.-Turkey relations.
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