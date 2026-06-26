Demand for Accountability: White Paper on Kolkata Tragedy and UCC Debate Heats Up

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands a 'white paper' from West Bengal government after a godown collapse in Kolkata highlights illegal construction issues. Meanwhile, a heated debate unfolds over the Uniform Civil Code, as Chowdhury calls for broad consultation respecting the state's diverse social fabric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 21:16 IST
Demand for Accountability: White Paper on Kolkata Tragedy and UCC Debate Heats Up
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the aftermath of a catastrophic incident that resulted in 14 deaths, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday demanded a "white paper" from the West Bengal government on illegal constructions in Kolkata. The tragic collapse of a godown shed in Taratala has cast a glaring spotlight on unauthorized development in the city.

Chowdhury asserts that the Taratala disaster corroborates longstanding fears regarding the scale of illegal construction in Kolkata. He urged the state government to disclose a "white paper," exposing how such unauthorized construction occurred and identifying any potential nexus between institutions and rogue builders.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has halted all construction activities until further notice. Amid the chaos, Chowdhury also turned his focus to the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stressing the need for a comprehensive and inclusive consultation process led by the Union government, in order to honor the unique social tapestry of West Bengal.

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