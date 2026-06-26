Controversy Surrounds Former Kolkata Mayor Over Fatal Warehouse Collapse

Former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has strongly denied allegations associating him with the approval of the building plan for a warehouse under construction in Taratala, which tragically collapsed, resulting in 14 deaths and 19 injuries. Hakim argues that the authority to approve building projects doesn't lie with the mayor's office.

Hakim's comments follow a statement by Chief Minister Adhikari in the Assembly, suggesting that Hakim's signature appeared on the sanctioned building plans. Hakim, speaking to the news agency ANI, clarified, "The Mayor does not sign any building plan. Neither does the Mayor delve into details. No Mayor performs these tasks."

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh emphasized the importance of accountability, asserting, "The Chief Minister's tough stance is supported, but arresting only a few individuals won't suffice. If there's evidence linking the former Mayor, then legal action should be taken." In response to the tragedy, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has temporarily suspended all construction activities.

The KMC issued a public notice, citing urgent measures following the building's collapse, which endangered lives and hampered rescue efforts. Utilizing powers under the KMC Act 1980, construction within KMC's jurisdiction is halted until July 31, or further orders.

Rescue efforts persist at the collapse site as authorities evaluate safety risks. On Thursday, Kolkata's Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Kunal Agrawal, confirmed the arrest of five individuals linked to the godown collapse. An Special Investigation Team (SIT) is actively investigating the case.