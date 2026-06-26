High-Profile Murder Case Fast-Tracked as Maharashtra Appoints Special Prosecutor

In a swift response to the murder of Ketan Agarwal, the Maharashtra government has initiated a fast-tracked legal process and appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as Special Public Prosecutor. This decision follows family pleas for justice and the investigation is currently underway amidst widespread public and political reaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:04 IST
High-Profile Murder Case Fast-Tracked as Maharashtra Appoints Special Prosecutor
Father of Ketan Agarwal met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/X@CMOMaharashtra). Image Credit: ANI
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The Maharashtra government has taken decisive action following the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal by establishing a fast-track court and appointing senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor. The move comes after a meeting between the victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who promised swift justice.

Vishal Agarwal has called for the death penalty for the accused, highlighting concerns about the circumstances leading to his son's death. He confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is delving into the case, which has garnered national attention, with senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam describing the situation as a major challenge for the state.

Meanwhile, the legal representative for accused Siya Goyal asserts her cooperation with the investigation, despite the absence of independent witnesses. The matter, initially classified as accidental, now explores murder implications, with court proceedings set for June 29. This high-profile case has also drawn commentary from actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, discussing broader societal influences.

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