Tragedy Strikes Caracas: Earthquakes Ravage Region, Death Toll Rises
Two powerful earthquakes have struck Caracas and surrounding areas, causing devastation and raising the death toll to 920. With over 50,000 missing persons reported, rescue efforts are underway as foreign aid and volunteers join the mission. Predictions indicate a possible death toll exceeding 10,000.
Two powerful earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck west of Caracas this week, devastating the region and raising the official death toll to 920, according to lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, president of the national assembly. The government has warned that hundreds remain trapped and missing.
A website established to track missing individuals showed over 50,000 people unaccounted for as of midday Friday. International rescue teams, amounting to 871 workers, and aid began to arrive, providing key support to the desperate rescue efforts by Venezuelans and foreign volunteers.
The United Nations' aid chief and reports from the U.S. Geological Survey have expressed concerns over the potential for more than 10,000 deaths, marking these earthquakes as among the deadliest in Latin America's history. Countries such as Mexico, El Salvador, and Spain have already sent teams to aid in the rescue operations.
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