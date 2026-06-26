Tensions Flare: Drone Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has launched four attack drones at ships in the Strait of Hormuz, causing damage to a cargo ship. U.S. President Trump reported the incident, stating that three drones were intercepted, and criticized the attack as a violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iran Has Fired At Least Four Oneway Attack Drones At Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 26-06-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 21:26 IST
Tensions Flare: Drone Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz
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In a significant escalation of tensions, Iran has launched at least four attack drones targeting ships passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The incident, reported by U.S. President Donald Trump, saw one drone striking the upper deck of a cargo ship, causing notable damage.

Trump announced the attack via a Friday update, mentioning that despite the damage, the vessel managed to continue its journey. The President also confirmed the interception of three additional drones, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The attack was described by Trump as a 'foolish violation' of an existing ceasefire agreement. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical conduit for global oil shipments, raising concerns over the safety and security of international maritime operations.

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