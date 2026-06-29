YSRCP Charges 'Jungle Raj' Amid Alleged Attacks and Land Disputes

In a stark escalation of political tensions, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has accused the ruling coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of abetting attacks on its leaders. Allegations have surfaced that farmers meeting YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have sparked a backlash, termed an 'eyesore' by party representatives.

YSRCP NTR district President Devineni Avinash denounced recent violence at Undavalli, pointing fingers at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Avinash claims that when their Farmers' Protection Committee was assaulted by TDP supporters, police remained inactive. He dismissed media reports portraying TDP as victims as baseless narratives.

The YSRCP also accuses the government of harassing farmers unwilling to relinquish land and alleges forced acquisitions, a charge the ruling party denies. Despite the confrontations, YSRCP vows to maintain its support for farmers and persists in flagging alleged 'plunder' tied to capital city Amaravati.