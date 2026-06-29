Bukele's Bid for a Third Term: A Controversial Move

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Has Registered To Seek His Partys Nomination For The Presidential Election

Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, has taken a decisive step towards securing a third term. This weekend, he officially registered for his party's nomination for the 2027 presidential elections.

The announcement comes in the wake of constitutional amendments enacted by Bukele's allies in Congress, which now permit indefinite re-election.

The political maneuvering, carried out by the ruling Nuevas Ideas party, has sparked widespread debate regarding the implications of such a move on El Salvador's democratic processes.