Bukele's Bid for a Third Term: A Controversial Move
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele is pursuing a third term by registering for his party's nomination for the 2027 presidential election. This follows a controversial constitutional amendment by his congressional allies allowing indefinite re-election, according to the head of the ruling Nuevas Ideas party.
Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, has taken a decisive step towards securing a third term. This weekend, he officially registered for his party's nomination for the 2027 presidential elections.
The announcement comes in the wake of constitutional amendments enacted by Bukele's allies in Congress, which now permit indefinite re-election.
The political maneuvering, carried out by the ruling Nuevas Ideas party, has sparked widespread debate regarding the implications of such a move on El Salvador's democratic processes.