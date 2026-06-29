World Cup Ticket Woes: StubHub's Public Relations Nightmare

Jeremy Wright believed he had secured an unforgettable gift for his wife Sarah: tickets to a World Cup soccer game. Months of planning and excitement were dashed when StubHub failed to deliver promised tickets, leaving the couple stranded just hours before the event.

The Wrights' experience mirrors that of scores of other fans who have faced last-minute cancellations from StubHub, a resale platform not officially partnered with FIFA's World Cup. Customers allege that the company, citing issues with ticket delivery, left them with no viable alternatives other than refunds.

The broader issue is linked to 'speculative ticketing,' where sellers list tickets they have yet to secure, aiming to purchase them cheaper later. While StubHub's policies prohibit this, the practice persists, inflicting significant reputational damage and attracting criticism from customers and regulatory bodies alike.