Sunny Deol Honors Late Father Dharmendra in 'Ikka' Trailer Launch

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol turned emotional during the recent trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Ikka', a moment marked by a touching tribute to his late father, veteran actor Dharmendra. The trailer, released on June 29, features a stellar cast including Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, and Tillotama Shome.

While addressing the media in Mumbai, Deol responded with profound emotion when asked about his credit as 'Dharmendra's son' in the movie. 'Main hamesha papa ka beta hoon aur waise hi rahunga... bas isse aage kuch nahi,' he stated. Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s iconic actors, passed away on November 24, 2025, at 89, leaving behind a rich legacy in films like 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'.

The film promises a gripping courtroom drama where Deol, as Arjun Mehra, defends a man from his past, played by Khanna, reopening wounds and challenging his core beliefs as he navigates family ties and professional integrity. 'Ikka' premieres on Netflix on July 10, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films.