Outrage Over Demolition of Historic Sikh Shrine in Pakistan Sparks Diplomatic Tension

The reported demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara in Farrukhabad, Pakistan, has drawn strong criticism from Indian officials and Sikh leaders, demanding accountability and restoration of the historic site. The incident has raised concerns over the targeting of religious minorities and heritage sites in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:30 IST
Outrage Over Demolition of Historic Sikh Shrine in Pakistan Sparks Diplomatic Tension
Union MoS Harsh Malhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra has condemned the alleged demolition of a 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan's Farrukhabad, criticizing the Pakistani administration for its inaction. Malhotra accused Pakistan of inciting Sikhs against India while neglecting to protect Sikh heritage.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon also criticized Pakistan for demolishing the Gurdwara, describing it as compromised Sikh heritage. Dhillon accused land-grabbing mafias of colluding with local authorities and warned that the Sikh community worldwide is outraged.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern and condemned the demolition as a targeted act of vandalism, urging Pakistan to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident is viewed as part of a broader pattern of targeting religious minorities in Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026