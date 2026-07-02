Outrage Over Demolition of Historic Sikh Shrine in Pakistan Sparks Diplomatic Tension

Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra has condemned the alleged demolition of a 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan's Farrukhabad, criticizing the Pakistani administration for its inaction. Malhotra accused Pakistan of inciting Sikhs against India while neglecting to protect Sikh heritage.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon also criticized Pakistan for demolishing the Gurdwara, describing it as compromised Sikh heritage. Dhillon accused land-grabbing mafias of colluding with local authorities and warned that the Sikh community worldwide is outraged.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern and condemned the demolition as a targeted act of vandalism, urging Pakistan to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident is viewed as part of a broader pattern of targeting religious minorities in Pakistan.