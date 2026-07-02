Outrage Over Demolition of Historic Sikh Shrine in Pakistan Sparks Diplomatic Tension
The reported demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara in Farrukhabad, Pakistan, has drawn strong criticism from Indian officials and Sikh leaders, demanding accountability and restoration of the historic site. The incident has raised concerns over the targeting of religious minorities and heritage sites in Pakistan.
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- India
Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra has condemned the alleged demolition of a 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan's Farrukhabad, criticizing the Pakistani administration for its inaction. Malhotra accused Pakistan of inciting Sikhs against India while neglecting to protect Sikh heritage.
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon also criticized Pakistan for demolishing the Gurdwara, describing it as compromised Sikh heritage. Dhillon accused land-grabbing mafias of colluding with local authorities and warned that the Sikh community worldwide is outraged.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern and condemned the demolition as a targeted act of vandalism, urging Pakistan to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident is viewed as part of a broader pattern of targeting religious minorities in Pakistan.