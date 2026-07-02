Binance Stock Trading Crosses $1 Billion in Assets Within a Month

Binance said 73 per cent of users trading stocks on the platform come from emerging markets, where access to traditional brokerage services has often been limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:17 IST
Binance Stock Trading Crosses $1 Billion in Assets Within a Month
Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance, said the milestone demonstrates strong global demand for easier access to international equity markets. Image Credit: Pixabay
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Binance has announced that its stock trading platform has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) within just 30 days of launch, highlighting strong global demand for easier access to U.S. equities.

The world's largest blockchain ecosystem launched the service on 1 June 2026, allowing users to trade more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) directly through the Binance app using stablecoins alongside their cryptocurrency holdings. Since launch, the platform has recorded over $3 billion in trading volume, with average daily inflows of $42 million, reflecting rapid adoption among retail investors.

Emerging markets drive growth

Binance said 73 per cent of users trading stocks on the platform come from emerging markets, where access to traditional brokerage services has often been limited. The company also reported strong engagement from new customers. Around one in seven visitors to the stock trading page opened a Binance account, while nearly 90 per cent of those new users went on to complete at least one trade.

Fractional investing has also become a key feature of the platform. About 35 per cent of all equity trading volume came from fractional orders, allowing investors to purchase portions of shares with investments starting from as little as $5.

According to Binance, investors have shown a clear preference for technology companies, with 71 per cent of equity holdings allocated to the technology sector and 48 per cent of those investments concentrated in semiconductor companies, reflecting growing interest in artificial intelligence-related businesses.

Binance sees major shift in global investing

Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance, said the milestone demonstrates strong global demand for easier access to international equity markets. The company believes crypto platforms are helping bridge a longstanding gap in financial access by enabling users to invest in U.S. stocks without opening traditional brokerage accounts.

Citing Binance Research, the company noted that only around 11 per cent of adults worldwide currently hold brokerage accounts. It projects that by 2031, crypto exchanges could channel $2 trillion in additional capital into global equity markets while bringing 300 million new investors into stock investing. Based on current growth trends, Binance Research expects assets under management on the company's stock trading platform to exceed $10 billion by the end of 2026. The announcement follows another recent milestone, with bStocks, Binance's tokenised one-to-one U.S. securities offering, surpassing $100 million in assets under management within two weeks of its launch.

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