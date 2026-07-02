Aston Martin's New Engine Revamp: A Breakthrough for the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula One Backmarkers Aston Martin Will Have An Upgraded Honda Engine After The August Break

Aston Martin, struggling at the back of the Formula One grid, is set to unveil a new Honda engine upgrade after the August break, as confirmed by trackside boss Shintaro Orihara. This shift is scheduled to debut at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the constructors' standings with just a single point this season, the team is also preparing to introduce a significantly revamped chassis at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July. The current Honda engine has been deemed the least competitive among manufacturers in this new era.

"We are focusing on delivering the new power unit to the Netherlands," Orihara stated, acknowledging the challenge of catching up with the top contenders like Mercedes or Red Bull in one leap. Canadian driver Lance Stroll expressed optimism, hoping for consistent competitive performance post-upgrades.