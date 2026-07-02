Centre Launches VB-GRAM-G Scheme with 125-Day Rural Job Guarantee

The Central Government has launched the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Yojana (VB-GRAM-G), introducing a revamped rural employment programme that guarantees 125 days of work for eligible labourers, replacing the earlier 100-day provision under MGNREGA.

The nationwide launch took place at Mukkavaripalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district in the presence of Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Ministers of State Dr. Chandrashekhar Pemmmasani and Kamlesh Paswan, along with public representatives and residents.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said the scheme represents a major shift in rural employment policy, ensuring that no labourer's hand remains without work while creating durable assets for villages across the country. He said the programme combines employment generation with rural infrastructure development and transparent governance.

₹7.5 lakh crore planned over five years

The Union Minister announced that the Centre will contribute over ₹95,000 crore during the first year, while the combined contribution of the Centre and states will take annual spending to around ₹1.51 lakh crore. The government plans to invest ₹7.5 lakh crore under the scheme over the next five years, benefiting 2.86 lakh gram panchayats across India.

The scheme also strengthens legal protections for workers. Employment must be provided within 15 days of demand, failing which eligible workers will receive an unemployment allowance. Chouhan also announced that delayed wage payments will attract interest, ensuring workers receive timely compensation. Administrative expenditure has been increased from 6 per cent to 9 per cent to strengthen implementation and ensure better support for Gram Rozgar Sahayaks and other field staff. Village development projects under the scheme will be selected by Gram Sabhas, allowing local communities to decide priorities such as roads, schools, Anganwadi centres, hospitals, ponds, check dams, farm roads and disaster protection structures.

Andhra Pradesh receives major rural development package

For Andhra Pradesh, the Centre announced a ₹7,707 crore allocation under the scheme for the next nine months. Chouhan also announced 74,212 new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and sanctioned 146 rural roads and 19 bridges worth over ₹422 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV). He also assured support for Totapuri mango farmers through the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to help stabilise prices.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described VB-GRAM-G as a transformative programme that combines employment, rural infrastructure and digital governance through Aadhaar-based payments, geo-tagging and real-time monitoring. He said the initiative would play an important role in achieving the vision of Swarna Andhra Pradesh while supporting the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan welcomed the Centre's support, noting that Andhra Pradesh has received ₹12,845 crore for rural development initiatives and has risen to the top position nationally under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) rankings.