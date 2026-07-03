Diplomatic Dialogues: Wang Yi Visits Denmark

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Met His Danish Counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen In Copenhagen On Thursday On The First Stop Of A Visit To The Nordic Countries

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi commenced his Nordic diplomatic tour in Copenhagen, meeting with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen. The visit marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral relations between China and Denmark.

Both ministers engaged in discussions aimed at bolstering mutual cooperation, reflecting a proactive approach to strengthening ties. This marks the first leg of Wang's visit to the Nordic region, underlining China's focus on engaging with European nations.

The ministry's statement released on Friday emphasized the importance of these talks in promoting regional collaboration and addressing shared global challenges. The visit sets the stage for potential growth in partnerships within the Nordic countries.