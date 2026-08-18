Indonesian Daycare Scandal: Justice for the Little Ones

An Indonesian court is holding a trial for 11 daycare staffers accused of abuse at Little Aresha in Yogyakarta. The defendants face charges of neglect and abuse, involving 144 child victims. Parents seek justice, while the daycare chairperson is also implicated. This case has drawn national attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:29 IST
Indonesian Daycare Scandal: Justice for the Little Ones
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In a significant legal development, an Indonesian court commenced proceedings on Tuesday against 11 daycare staff members accused of child abuse at the Little Aresha facility in Yogyakarta.

The trial has captivated the nation, with prosecutors alleging that caregivers neglected and abused 144 children, leading to emotional and physical distress.

In a parallel hearing, the daycare's chairperson is charged with overseeing these actions and operating the daycare without a license, highlighting critical lapses in childcare regulations.

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