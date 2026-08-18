Indonesian Daycare Scandal: Justice for the Little Ones

In a significant legal development, an Indonesian court commenced proceedings on Tuesday against 11 daycare staff members accused of child abuse at the Little Aresha facility in Yogyakarta.

The trial has captivated the nation, with prosecutors alleging that caregivers neglected and abused 144 children, leading to emotional and physical distress.

In a parallel hearing, the daycare's chairperson is charged with overseeing these actions and operating the daycare without a license, highlighting critical lapses in childcare regulations.